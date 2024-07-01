Vita Delivers Another Electric RIB in California

Vita Power announced it has sold an all-electric Vita Seal RIB boat to Bill Foss, a sustainable seafood harvester and restaurateur. This purchase supports Bill’s commitment to eco-friendly business practices, aiding his company TwoXSea in sustainable seafood distribution.

The Vita Seal will transport divers to harvest red sea urchins, whose exploding population in the San Francisco Bay has led to destruction of local kelp forests and marine habitats. During the summer, the boat will be showcased at Lake Tahoe to promote electric boating and environmental preservation, leveraging Vita’s sister company, Aqua superPower’s, existing marine fast charging station at Tahoe City marina.

The Vita Seal combines fast and high performance with practicality, offering up to 10 hours of continuous operation at reduced speeds. Its fast DC charging capability ensures a full charge in less than an hour. The boat is ideally suited for marine-based industries and harbor patrol law enforcement agencies. The Seal’s instant high torque and Vita's proprietary responsive controls ensure complex maneuvers can be executed with ease, providing maximal towing and pushing force even at low revolutions per minute.

This sale marks Vita's ongoing expansion in the U.S. market, following the recent SeaDog electric boat delivery to WestPoint Marina in Redwood City, Calif. Vita said it is also pioneering electric boats in aquaculture through a DOE-funded project in Maine to electrify an oyster farm. Vita’s customers benefit from key incentive programs including the Commercial Off Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program pioneered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Tanguy de Lamotte, Vita CRO for North America, said, “Bill’s adoption of the Seal boosts awareness and market growth for electric boats. Showcasing the boat at Lake Tahoe will highlight the fun and eco-benefits of electric boating.”

Foss added, "Electric boating reduces the carbon footprint of my marine business operations and offers a superior driving experience with instant torque and maneuverability. I look forward to promoting clean boating at Lake Tahoe."