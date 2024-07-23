Volvo Penta Expands IMO III Solutions Across D8 Propulsion Range

Volvo Penta announced it has expanded its range of D8 IMO III solutions aimed at smaller, high-speed commercial vessels.

The launch expands marine commercial Volvo Penta D8 IMO III solutions for D8 IPS-600, D8 IPS-650, D8 IPS-700, D8 450 hp, D8 510 hp and D8 550, enabling broader range of D8 propulsion packages to exceed IMO III emissions standards.

The new D8 IMO III solutions feature 6-cylinder, 7.7-liter diesel engines that can provide power up to 405 kW and generate up to 550 hp. They utilize common-rail fuel injection and twin-entry turbo with charge air cooling.

“As Emissions Control Areas expand, commercial vessels must comply with more stringent IMO III standards. Historically, there weren’t any IMO III solutions for smaller high-speed vessels, so they were exempt from restrictions. Now they must comply, so we have leveraged our IMO III technology for an expanded range of D8 solutions,” said Jan-Willem Vissers, director of marine commercial at Volvo Penta.

Essential to the expanded Volvo Penta D8 IMO III range is SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology. It was developed across Volvo Penta and for the new D8 range, optimized for heavy-duty marine operations.

With SCR, exhaust gases are combined with diesel exhaust and urea in the SCR unit, through the integrated urea injector pipe. Pre-installed in a urea daytank, urea quality and level sensors work together with a dosage pump to maintain IMO III emissions levels.

The SCR unit can be installed in either a vertical or horizontal position, thanks to the brand-new seamlessly rotating outlet.

According to Volvo Penta, its D8 IMO III range is suited for commercial workboats that travel at 20 to 40 knots and withstand tough conditions, typically in the 15-meter size class. This includes pilot boats, CTVs, high-speed ferries, search and rescue boats, patrol and smaller workboats.