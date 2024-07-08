Volvo Penta Expands Remanufacturing Offer

Volvo Penta announced it has expanded its range of remanufactured drivelines for marine customers, including D13, D8, D4 and D6 engines as well as the entire Inboard Performance System (IPS) range.

The D13 and D8 have been available to the market since the first half of 2024, while the D4 and D6 will follow in fall 2024. The remanufacturing process of complete marine engines reuses up to 60% of components and can save up to 56% CO2 emissions during production compared to producing new.

For the first time, customers will be able to purchase a complete propulsion package from a remanufactured Volvo Penta IPS driveline. The remanufactured Volvo Penta IPS drives are created on the same production line as new units, with the same quality and performance as new Volvo Penta IPS drivelines and backed by the same Volvo Penta Genuine Parts warranty, the manufacturer said.

“Changing an engine is now straightforward with our newly expanded remanufacturing offer, delivering fast and easy-to-install solutions available via a call, click, or email. Whether you're a company looking to ensure maximized vessel uptime or a leisure boater ensuring your long-planned voyage proceeds smoothly, we now offer our largest selection of remanufactured engines and drivelines, good available from stock and ready for deployment in days,” said Roland Henriksson, Global Product Manager, Volvo Penta.

Volvo Penta has been remanufacturing parts and marine engines dating back to the 1970s. The process works by sending used Volvo Penta engines, drivelines and parts to collection centers and then on to specialized remanufacturing facilities in Sweden and France. Engines and IPS drives are disassembled into individual components before being cleaned and inspected. All parts, except those being replaced with new infill, are returned to like-new condition before being tested and verified. These components are then used to rebuild the engines and IPS drives that are held in stock. Once the remanufactured engine is finished, it is put through a series of end-of-line tests to ensure it meets the original specifications.

Remanufactured components are covered by the standard 12-month warranty. If supplied and installed by an authorized Volvo Penta dealer, the warranty will extend up to 24 months, 600 hours (for leisure use) or 3,000 hours (for commercial use), and the warranty protection will cover any labor involved in fitting the part.