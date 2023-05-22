Volvo Penta Unveils New IPS Professional Platform

Volvo Penta has unveiled its new Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform, the next evolution in its fully integrated helm-to-propeller offering. Building upon the existing Volvo Penta IPS range, the new, larger and versatile platform is designed as a powerful and flexible solution for professional vessels and superyachts from 25 to 55+ meters with top speed from 12-40 knots, the manufacturer said.

“Our passion, experience and history of proven results with Volvo Penta IPS are an integral part of our ongoing technology development – with the aim to reach new heights with this new professional platform,” said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta’s marine business. “A new star is emerging in our range, where we are looking forward to delivering our trademark helm-to-propeller experience to a whole new class of vessels. It is designed to improve on our own high standards—with world class performance, efficiency, flexibility—and a people first approach in mind.”

The Volvo Penta IPS professional platform features the largest and most powerful offerings in the Volvo Penta IPS range, including a new, larger marine drive, Volvo Penta IPS 40. The new drive is designed with a dual power input concept, which manages the power to the water in the most efficient way, but also acts an important enabler to utilize different combinations of energy sources.

Starting series production in 2025, the new Volvo Penta IPS 40 drive will be powered by two Volvo Penta D13 engines, paired with a compact after treatment system to comply with the latest IMO Tier III standards. The platform is already prepared for a mix of power sources; from combustion engines running on renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions. The dual power input design offers flexibility and modularity on the journey toward increased sustainability. The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is installed as twin, triple or quad, meaning each vessel will have from 4 to 8 power sources. The complete package from helm to propeller is designed, verified and serviced by one integrator: Volvo Penta.

With close to 20 years of proven use and over 36,000 units delivered for both recreational and professional vessels, Volvo Penta IPS' unrivaled maneuverability and forward-facing propulsion has delivered efficiency gains such as 40% longer cruising range, 20% higher top speed and faster acceleration compared to a traditional inboard shaft installation. The propulsion package is compact and positioned far aft, leaving increased space on board. Thanks to the through-hull suspension design and integrated exhaust system, the platform ensures low noise and vibration levels.

The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is type approved and designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. It is expected to deliver up to 30% savings in fuel consumption and emissions compared to a traditional inboard shaft installation. Through a new efficiency-driven feature, the system can automatically start and stop individual engines based on power needed for each given situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours, leading to extended service and maintenance intervals.

The professional Volvo Penta IPS experience includes an enhanced level of premium service and support – from helm to propeller. Backed by its worldwide authorized service network, Volvo Penta will offer global parts availability and 24/7 customer support. Advanced connectivity will enable predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics and remote software download.

“This new Volvo Penta IPS platform has the same performance traits that have delivered a premium solution for countless vessels and now it will provide a smoother on-water experience for the professional and superyacht segments,” Inden said. “Now an entirely new group of owners and marine professionals can benefit from the most fully integrated system on the market that really brings new levels of performance, efficiency and reliability.”

Volvo Penta is carrying out in-house development to ensure thorough in-water testing using its own passenger high-speed ferry test boat near its marine test facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. Rigorous testing is in progress to ensure the durability and performance of the propulsion package, with field tests in an offshore-energy crew transfer vessel serving as the subsequent phase leading up to the anticipated 2025 delivery.

“The new Volvo Penta IPS is a powerful platform that will provide the ultimate helm-to-propeller experience. It builds on a rich tradition of forward-thinking Volvo Penta design that puts people at the heart,” Inden said. “We are eager to expand this platform to a whole new class of professional marine segments, while at the same time, enabling the move toward increased sustainability at sea. It is an exciting time for the marine industry, and we believe our new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform will be the next game-changer.”