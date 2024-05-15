Vos Steps Down as President of Stolt Tankers

Lucas Vos is stepping down as President, Stolt Tankers effective July 1, 2024. He will be replaced by Maren Schroeder as President and Chief Operating Officer, while Bjarke Nissen will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Stolt Tankers.

Ms. Schroeder has held the position of Managing Director, Shipowning, at Stolt Tankers since 2022, and prior to joining as Fleet Director in 2019, was Head of Technical at Vroon B.V. She has also held fleet management positions with Exmar, Euronav and Germanischer Lloyd. During her time with Stolt Tankers she has been instrumental in driving collaboration across the business and providing quality ships to customers. She has also successfully developed strong virtual connections between ship and shore personnel, crucial to operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Schroeder is a member of the Intertanko Council, the DNV Owners Committee and the board of ITOPF, and she is also President and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the European International Shipowners' Association of Portugal (EISAP). She holds an MBA from the WHU/Kellogg School of Management and is a Harvard Business School Alumni.

Mr. Nissen began his career as an officer in the Danish army and joined Stolt Tankers in 1993 from AP Moller Maersk. He was promoted to Business Director in 2009 and has been Managing Director since 2019, responsible for the development and implementation of our commercial strategy, which creates value for customers through the delivery of seamless services. During his time with the company, Mr. Nissen has enjoyed various commercial postings in the UK, the Netherlands, and the US. He is an Alumni of Harvard Business School.