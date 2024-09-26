Wallenius Lines Acquires Pair of Vessels

Wallenius Lines has acquired the sister ships M/V Thuleland and M/V Tundraland from Baltic Container Shipping Ltd. The acquisitions are a continued part of the company's strategy to grow through new construction of vessels and acquisition of existing vessels.

The vessels are already operated today in WALLENIUS SOL, which is owned by Wallenius Lines and Svenska Orient Linjen, with the aim of strengthening a sustainable infrastructure in the Gulf of Bothnia and the Baltic Sea. The vessels currently fly the Swedish flag and are under the management of Wallenius Marine, which they will continue to be. The vessels will be long-term chartered to WALLENIUS SOL.

The vessels were built at Aker Yards in Rauma, Finland, in 2006 and 2007 respectively.



