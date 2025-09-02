Wallenius Marine, KNUD E. HANSEN Launch New RoRo Concept at Donsö Shipping Meet

Wallenius Marine and KNUD E. HANSEN have launched a new RoRo (roll on/roll off) design at Donsö Shipping Meet.

The new concept builds on the Sleipner PCTC concept and on operational data from the Sleipner vessels Future Way and Way Forward. The new RoRo design, which includes an engine room in the bow, creates a large cargo capacity of 2,720 lane meters, equivalent to 181 trailers.

The Sleipner RoRo concept allows for loading and unloading to be carried out quickly and efficiently using the stern ramp and main deck across the full width of the ship, as the engine room has been relocated to the bow. Propulsion is provided by a dual-fuel electric powertrain (LNG/LBG/MGO/Biodiesel) and Azipods, a gearless 360° steerable propulsion system, which provides maneuverability and facilitates approaches in crowded ports.

The concept accommodates for wing sails, shore power and alternative fuel sources such as batteries and fuel cells, which can further reduce energy consumption and emissions.

The Sleipner RoRo concept will be presented at Donsö Shipping Meet on September 3, 2025, at 11:00 CEST in Hall A.