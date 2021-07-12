Wallenius Orders Up to Six LNG-fueled Car Carriers

Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles on Monday announced it has secured an order to build up to six liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered car carriers for Swedish shipping company Wallenius Lines.

The order is for two initial ships, plus a pair of options—each for two additional vessels. The ships will be built at CIMC Raffles' Longkou yard in Yantai, China.

Designed by Danish naval architect Knud E. Hansen, the Swedish flagged vessels will be 200 meters long, 37 meters wide with capacity of 6,500 car equivalent units (CEU). Each will be equipped with one Type C LNG tank and related fuel gas supply system, and will be able to achieve speeds of 19 knots.

Knud E. Hansen will continue with the basic design in partnership with CIMC Offshore Engineering Institute (OEI). Detailed engineering and shop engineering will be executed by CIMC Raffles OEI.

"Today is a big day for Wallenius as we confirmed our next-generation, low-emissions car carriers," said Kleberg Jonas, chairman and CEO of Soya Group and Wallenius Lines. "Wallenius is always committed to work with a premium and long-term partner, and we believe CIMC Raffles is our optimal selection. For now, we are also continuously working to develop innovative ship design concept and logistic solutions together with our partners to lead industry and maintain our strong market position."

Wang Jianzhong, CEO and president of CIMC Raffles, said, "Global emissions cut and low carbon trend are the new requirement of the clean energy industry. We see that Wallenius is pretty forward-looking by making good use of LNG fuel at the right time with pioneering and innovative green shipping. The strategic vision and sense of social responsibility are admirable. We, CIMC Raffles, are also strong practitioner with the commitment to design and build various advanced clean energy facilities. We have invested in the world’s most advanced Laser plus Arc welding production line with proven RoRo vessels’ application and delivery as RoRo/PCTC vessel is one of key business segments. We intend to work with Wallenius together continuously as their long-term premier engineering and construction base in China, and look forward to being part of the joint force of the global low emissions and green shipping initiative."