WALLENIUS SOL Acquires British RoRo Operator

Swedish shipping company WALLENIUS SOL has acquired British Mann Lines, expanding its customer base, service offerings and presence in key markets.

WALLENIUS SOL, based in the Bay of Bothnia, has acquired Mann Lines, a provider of liner RoRo and container vessel services, logistics and forwarding.

The acquisition reinforces WALLENIUS SOL’s platform for growth, supporting the development of a more sustainable and digitally driven shipping and logistics industry.

“This acquisition strengthens WALLENIUS SOL's position as a reliable partner for customers in our key operating regions, enhancing our ability to deliver a more comprehensive range of tailored solutions to meet our customers evolving needs,” said Elvir Dzanic, CEO, WALLENIUS SOL.

The new partnership between Mann Lines and WALLENIUS SOL will result in a larger fleet, and an expanded port network stretching from the Baltic countries to North West Europe.

Connections with reliable partners in major hub ports extend the service range to Ireland, Spain and beyond.

The highly complementary routes of both companies will improve service capacity and regularity, while minimal customer overlap allows WALLENIUS SOL to add approximately 200 new clients, the Swedish company said.