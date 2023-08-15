Wallenius Wilhelmsen to Order Four Methanol-Ready Vessels

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has signed a letter of intent for the delivery of four 9,350 CEU methanol-capable and ammonia-ready vessels and individual options for an additional eight vessels.

The four vessels will be delivered from mid-2026 and onwards by Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu).

“We are securing our position as our customers' first choice in shipping and delivering on our strategy to provide a net-zero emission free end-to-end service by 2027,” says Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO Shipping Services Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“There is an urgent need for our industry to transform over the next couple of years. As a company, we are determined to shape this industry and lead the way to capitalize effectively on changing circumstances as we grow with customers and partners sharing our journey,” says Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO and President Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“We believe that methanol is the fastest way to net-zero emission, and the ordered vessels can, upon delivery use alternative fuel sources such as methanol. The vessels will also be ammonia-ready and can be converted as soon as green ammonia becomes available in a safe and secure way,” says Leroi.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has set a strategy to maintain a fleet of 125-135 vessels. New vessels are an integral part of the fleet strategy, and the key to accelerating the journey towards net-zero emissions, the company said.

“To secure our number one position, we will continue to deliver great services with a competitive fleet, offering sustainable supply chain services both on land and at sea. We are already partnering with our customers on reducing emissions through biofuel. With the new vessels, we can accelerate our operations towards net-zero. This requires new and more expensive fuels and we are committed to securing this together with our customers as soon as it can be made available,” says Leroi.