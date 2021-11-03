Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Final HERO Car Carrier Delivered

Norwegian shipowner Wallenius Wilhelmsen said it has taken delivery of Nabucco, the fourth and final vessel in a series of new high-efficiency RoRo (HERO) car carriers.

The highly efficient post-Panamax vessels, built by China's Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding, are each 200 meters long, with capacity of a LCTC and capability similar to a Mark IV. Nabucco and sister ships Tannhauser, Titus and Traviatahas each have capacity to carry 7,700 vehicles.

The newly-delivered Nabucco has started its journey toward Europe and is expected to reach Zeebrugge at the beginning of December.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen's EVP and COO Shipping Services, Erik Noeklebye, said, “I am very happy with Nabucco setting sail, providing sorely needed capacity on the fleet side.

“This also marks a shift in our history, because it is the last vessel delivered based on conventional fuel technology. This was the most sustainable vessel at that time, and while we now look to next-generation energy solutions, HERO class and Nabucco still represent green advantages compared to other vessel designs. The HERO vessels will continue to be a core part of our competitive advantage in the high and heavy and breakbulk market.”