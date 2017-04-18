Warship INS Chennai Set to Sail

INS Chennai, a P 15A Guided Missile Destroyer of Indian Navy, was dedicated to the city of Chennai in the presence of Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr D Karthikeyan IAS, Commissioner of Chennai and Vice Admiral HCS Bisht, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Navel Command at an impressive ceremony held onboard the ship at Chennai Port Trust on 17 April 2017.

The event was characterised by closely coordinated sequence of drills and events leading to formal unveiling of the plaque by the Chief Minister.

On completion of the dedication ceremony, the Chief Minister presented a memento to the ship which will not only find a suitable place but also remind of the association the ship has with the city of Chennai.

The ceremony was witnessed by a large gathering which included VIPs, dignitaries, Senior Officers from the three Defence Services, Coast Guard, Police Officials from Central / State Government , Corporation of Chennai, Chennai Port Trust, Industry, Academia and retired Naval Officers, Consul Generals and other dignitaries.

Named after the iconic port city of Chennai, the ship has a complement of about 45 officers and 395 personnel. The ship is under the command of Captain CR Praveen Nair.