Watch: Allure of the Seas Upgrade

Royal Caribbean has launched a video showing the newly amplified Allure of the Seas, which is setting sail in the Mediterranean in April 2025 after a $100 million transformation. New features include the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, resort-style pools and a 10-story dry slide.

Pool Days – Resort-style pools are at the center of the action on the reimagined Caribbean pool deck, along with a wide variety of shaded seating and lounging options, such as swim-up lounge chairs and more. For a relaxing adults-only getaway, the Solarium introduces new touches, complete with the favorite Samba Grill and specialty bars.

The Perfect Storm – The trio of waterslides, the Cyclone and Typhoon racing slides, and the SuperCell, a slide that sends you into a spinning champagne bowl, maximize the thrills with all kinds of twists and turns, whether you're racing with family and friends or racing against time.

Splashaway Bay – Pool Days: The kids' and tweens' version features slides, water cannons, fountains, pools, and whirlpools, plus two large buckets of water that tilt for double the soaking.

The Lime & Coconut – This signature poolside bar, from two locations, serves classic drinks and others with a unique twist, with live music and all the vibes day and night. El Loco Fresh – A poolside fiesta of flavors is expected, including tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

Pesky Parrot – Arriving on Allure after its highly acclaimed debut on the new Utopia of the Seas, the Caribbean tiki bar serves fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila, and gin, along with slushies and other surprises.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – All ages have a seat at the table to enjoy live sports on dozens of TVs, play classic arcade games, and refuel with tasty food and ice-cold beers.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Currently only available on Wonder and Utopia of the Seas, this hot spot is where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean hospitality, live country music, and more.

Ultimate Abyss – An adrenaline-fueled experience featuring 10 memorable floors of drops filled with twists, turns, lights, and sounds. Plus, vacationers can cool their nerves with a wide variety of shaved ice flavors, the latest addition to the Wipe Out Bar menu.

Royal Escape Room – Apollo 18: Lunar Landing – The latest addition to the Royal Escape Room places families and friends in the exciting seats of the 1973 command center, where they must understand clues and solve puzzles to land Apollo 18 on the moon before time runs out.

Laser Tag – The Studio B ice rink transforms into a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena, where vacationers can challenge each other and go head-to-head in Battle for Planet Z.

Adventure Ocean – Younger guests can choose their own immersive adventures with a newly designed layout. Highlights include climbing creations in Play Place, the AO Theater, art, science, and technology experiences in Workshop; physical and interactive games in Arena; the Hangout; and specific programs designed to engage all of babies and toddlers' senses.

Social298 – A 360-degree makeover of teen spaces features video games, music, movies, and plenty of ways to relax with new friends.



