Master Marine Delivers for Waterfront Services

Master Marine has delivered the first of four 67’ x 28’ fleet boats to Waterfront Services Co.

Each boat will be powered by a pair of Laborde Products, Inc. S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803 HP tier III diesel marine engines to be operated at 1,400 RPM coupled to Twin Disc MG 5321, 5:1 gears, E300 electronic controls with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers. Electrical power was also provided by Laborde Products, Inc. with two Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers. A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70” X 48” X 7” 4-blade stainless steel propellers provided thrust through two J & S Machine Works Inc. 7” ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corporation bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals. Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. provided the steering system and a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors. Schuyler Maritime LLC provided 11” x 18” rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel along with the push knees, fleet deck with MMI installed weld caps between all fenders. R.S. Price & Son, Inc. provided Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HVAC system on all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine provided the large aluminum Diamond SeaGlaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC supplied the aluminum exterior doors. Dickson Marine Supply provided a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all of the electronics and communications for the vessel.

All of the boats will be set up with 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water along with providing a maximum 7’ 9” working draft.

Master Marine, Inc. is teaming up with Waterfront Services Co. providing them with their latest fleet boats with the best heavy duty equipment available for these vessels while meeting Subchapter M requirements.