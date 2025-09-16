Watertight Hatch Cover Design from Lemissoler Receives ABS Approval

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Lemissoler Corporate Management Ltd. for its watertight hatch cover design for bulk carriers.

The design improves hatch cover water tightness through an innovative seal arrangement, features an enclosed deck configuration that enhances crew protection from weather, reduces deck maintenance, and increases cargo capacity.

ABS carried out design reviews following the class requirements, assessing the structural plan, finite element strength analysis (FEM), and hydraulic system.

“Larger gearless vessels, such as the Kamsarmax, are a popular design due to their ability to transport a wide range of cargoes. These advanced watertight hatches help to safeguard cargo, enabling vessels to operate at reduced freeboards, and improving their Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), thereby boosting environmental performance. ABS is proud to support this groundbreaking design from Lemissoler,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

ABS’s New Technology Qualification services provide a clear and structured process for vendors and end-users to verify that new technologies fulfill their intended functions in line with defined performance requirements. Learn more here.