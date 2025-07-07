Wattlab, HGK Shipping Collaborate On World’s First Hybrid Solar-Powered Inland Cargo Vessel

Dutch maritime solar innovator Wattlab has delivered a solar energy system for HGK Shipping’s inland shipping cargo vessel Blue Marlin. The vessel’s 192 solar panels will provide power to both the onboard and propulsion systems, making the Blue Marlin the first inland shipping vessel in the world capable of hybrid sailing with solar power.

HGK Shipping is a European inland waterway shipping company operating a fleet of 350 vessels. With annual freight figures in the region of 43 million tons, HGK Shipping is considered to be a leading player in European dry bulk, gas and chemical transport. Wattlab, which is also active in the seagoing shipping industry, brings broad maritime experience to this pioneering project.

Delivering up to 35 kilowatts under optimal conditions, the Blue Marlin’s solar power system will operate in conjunction with four diesel generators powering the electric propulsion system. This fully integrated setup enables "peak shaving," where the combination of solar energy and batteries will prevent the need for activating an additional generator during high-demand periods. The system’s automated energy management will distribute electrical energy where and when it is required, increasing efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.