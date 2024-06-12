Weathernews Names Craig West European CEO

Weathernews Inc. announced it has appointed Craig West as its new European CEO, effective immediately. West will join the company's Executive Leadership Team, bringing experience from the cloud, data, analytics and AI industries.

"Leading Weathernews in Europe is an incredible opportunity," West said. "Our unique value proposition, serving millions with real-time weather information and critical decision-support analytics, positions us at the forefront of innovation across mission-critical industries. I am excited to leverage our AI and data-driven solutions to drive growth, enhance customer value, and prioritize safety as the core value in all our operations."

Keemoon Kwon, Executive Officer of Sea Planning Division at Weathernews Inc., said, "We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our leadership team. His background of success and deep understanding of the weather industry make him the ideal person to lead our European expansion. We are confident his vision and leadership will drive our mission to deliver superior climate and weather resilience solutions for our customers."