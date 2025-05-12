Wiernicki Presents Vision for New Manufacturing

ABS Chairman and Chief Executive Christopher J. Wiernicki spoke about the application of advanced strategies to improve shipbuilding competitiveness at the Manufacturing at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Symposium.

Speaking on the Strengthening Supply Chains and the Industrial Base panel, he outlined an equation for manufacturing success that includes a combination of five key elements working together that will drive the pace of successful and sustainable manufacturing: technology, innovation, change driven by industrial policy and people all divided by the appropriate risk vs risk profile. He also highlighted new nuclear as a potential shipping and shipbuilding game changer.

Targeting leaders of industry, academia, and the public sector, the symposium, titled A Vision for New Manufacturing, explored the future of mass production, including scaling of new technologies and companies, prioritizing sustainability and resilience, and creation of high-quality jobs, strengthening the U.S. and world economy.

Prior to the symposium, Wiernicki delivered a guest lecture to the students and faculty of the MIT Engineering Department. The lecture, Maritime 5.0: The Role of Technology and Innovation as the New Global Shipping Shapers, detailed the challenge and opportunity generated by rapid technological and regulatory change.

Wiernicki said: “Cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing shipyard production, pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities. Smart features are enhancing health, safety, and quality processes, allowing efficiency and innovation in modern shipbuilding. From augmented and virtual reality to 3D engineering, AI-based simulation, digital twins and robotics and automation, these advancements are shaping the future of smart ships and smart shipbuilding.”

ABS is a founding member of the MIT Maritime Consortium that aims to unite academia and industry to support the development of cutting-edge technologies that aim to transform the sector, including alternative fuel and new nuclear technologies, data-powered strategies for efficient operations and decision making, autonomy and cybersecurity, as well as onboard manufacturing of spare parts.



