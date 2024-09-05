Wilhelmsen Introduces Tank and Hold Cleaning Unit for Maritime Industry

Wilhelmsen Ships Service has integrated Stromme and Navadan to launch a new tank and hold cleaning unit under the brand Navadan by Wilhelmsen.

The strategic acquisitions of Stromme, a provider of cargo hold cleaning solutions as well as Navadan, a dedicated team of tank and cargo hold cleaning specialists, was fully in line with the strategy to expand, grow and further develop market presence within these segments, Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

Navadan by Wilhelmsen is expected to strengthen the global maritime group’s capabilities in the tank and cargo hold cleaning market, further enhancing the product and solution offerings.

The combined portfolio from all three companies will cater for effective cleaning of tankers and bulk carriers, which require fast and efficient removal of cargo residues, offering also specialist advisory services on procedures and quality products for complex cleanings.

“Our customers face tough challenges in maintaining compliant and efficient operations. Navadan by Wilhelmsen illustrates our commitment to assist them in achieving the highest standards of compliance and safety, all while minimizing downtime and operational cost.

“I know our dedicated technical experts, who are ready to tailor solutions to customer’s needs, will make a significant impact on their day-to-day operations. I can’t wait for our customers to try us,” said Kjell André Engen, President for Wilhelmsen Ships Service.