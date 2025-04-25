Wind and Biofuel Power Odfjell’s First Near Carbon-Neutral Transatlantic Voyage

Odfjell’s chemical tanker Bow Olympus is currently crossing the Atlantic powered by a combination of wind-assisted propulsion and a certified sustainable 100% biofuel, marking the company’s first near carbon-neutral transatlantic voyage.

Real-time data from the voyage confirms that the dual propulsion approach is both technically feasible and impactful, as the vessel’s GHG emissions on the current voyage meet the 2050 Fuel EU Maritime GHG intensity targets and IMO’s GFI Direct Compliance targets at least until 2044.

The power of wind-assisted propulsion has been tested through Bow Olympus’ two first cross-Atlantic voyages.

The four 22-meter suction sails have been operational under varying weather conditions, with the performance closely monitored by Odfjell’s crew and technology team on board and onshore.

In addition to the sails, Odfjell decided to double the exploration and added another element to Bow Olympus’ current Atlantic crossing - 100% sustainable biofuel. The goal was to explore a pathway towards near-net-zero operations for a deep-sea vessel.

The bunkered biofuel was sourced from certified sustainable waste materials. The certification body is accredited by both IMO and EU.

As Bow Olympus reaches European shores this weekend, the ship will demonstrate that the dual propulsion solution is a realistic pathway to carbon neutrality for deep-sea shipping, 25 years ahead of time, according to Odfjell.

The voyage shows a full 85% reduction in GHG intensity compared to conventional fuels, without technical investments or upgrades required to consume the fuel. In addition, the energy efficiency is improved by 15-20% by the use of sails, the company noted.

“The results have surpassed our expectations. Even in good, but not perfect, wind conditions, we observed a 15-20% energy-saving effect. That translates to five tons of fuel saved per day, equivalent to a reduction of 15 tons of CO2 emissions per day.

“On certain parts of the current voyage, we have seen up to 40% fuel consumption reductions. These are very promising figures. We are thrilled to note that our initial calculations are confirmed and even exceeded.

“We will now drill into the data, assess the lessons learned, and use the experience as a foundation to decide our next steps. There are unknown variables yet to be clarified, such as the impact of varying weather conditions, trade lanes, vessel configurations, etc. Still, I am positive that we have begun charting a credible course toward carbon neutrality,” said Erik Hjortland, VP Technology at Odfjell.