WindWings Gains Type Approval Design Certificate

BAR Technologies (BARTech) announced it has been awarded a full type approval design certificate (TADC) for its wind propulsion technology from classification society DNV.

Since being awarded an approval in principle (AIP) for its WindWings wind propulsion solution in 2021, inventor and designer BARTech, and industrialization partner Yara Marine Technologies (YMT), have focused on progressing the WindWings design through to the next level of DNV certification. This has involved validating WindWings design compliance with full detail on construction, loading analysis, the use of materials and the supporting technical systems and their redundancy.

With TADC now granted for WindWings, there is a clear route forward for the technology to be installed on any DNV-classed vessel, either as a retrofit, or on newbuilds, giving vessel owners and operators the confidence to progress with their carbon reduction programmes under Carbon Intensity Index (CII) reporting and monitoring, BARTech said.

“Securing TADC is a key milestone for the evolution of WindWings technology, as we move towards installation on the MC Shipping vessel, Pyxis Ocean,” said Lauren Eatwell, Head of WindWings, BAR Technologies. “Working closely with our project partners and DNV has ensured that while it’s been a long journey to TADC, our patented technology is now in a position for rapid roll out to support fleet emissions reduction.”

“The first vessel to be fitted with WindWings in the coming weeks, will be the Pyxis Ocean – a Kamsarmax owned by MC Shipping and chartered by Cargill- which will be closely followed by the Berge Olympus – a Newcastlemax owned by Berge Bulk. These vessels will be the first of many to enjoy fuel savings of approximately 1.5 tonnes of fuel per WindWing per day on an average worldwide route, and, therefore reduced CO2 emissions of some 4.65 tonnes per WindWing per day.”

Hasso Hoffmeister, Senior Principal Engineer, DNV, said, “At DNV we focus on providing our customers with the ability to push technological boundaries in line with the most innovative, practical and adaptable rule set in the industry. Our WAPS technical standard and notation are constantly evolving, and with this award BAR Technologies can demonstrate that the WindWings solution rests on a foundation of trusted assurance.”