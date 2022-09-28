Wing Sail-fitted VLCC Newbuild Delivered

A Chinese-built very large crude carrier (VLCC) fitted with fuel-saving and emissions-reducing wing sails has been delivered to China Merchants Group.

The New Aden was handed over from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC) to China Merchant Energy Shipping Co., Ltd (CMES) on September 24.

Built to China Classification Society (CCS) class, the newbuild tanker is equipped with two pairs of new generation rigid wing sails made of carbon fiber composite, which will provide auxiliary propulsion power to help reduce the vessel's fuel consumptions and emissions. The raised sail has a height of 40 meters, and total area of a single sail surface is about 1,200 square meters.

According to CCS, the sails will help allow the vessel to burn about 9.8% less fuel on average, which corresponds to CO2 emissions reduction over 2,900 tons on a Middle East to Far East route.

The vessel has an overall length of about 333 meters, a molded width of 60 meters and a molded depth of 30 meters. The designed draft is 20.5 meters.