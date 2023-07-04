WinGD CEO to Step Down

The current CEO of WinGD, Klaus Heim, will step down from his role effective July 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors has appointed Dominik Schneiter as the Acting CEO, effective July 1, 2023. Schneiter brings over three decades of industry experience to the role, having served as WinGD's VP of Research and Development for the last seven years.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading WinGD as we navigate the evolving landscape of the shipping industry,” said Schneiter. “Building upon our strong foundation, we will continue to drive innovation, advance sustainable solutions, and provide exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

During his tenure as CEO, Heim has steered WinGD through a period of significant growth and innovation. Under his guidance, the company launched a suite of smart power solutions, strengthening its position as a technology leader in the maritime industry.

“Serving as the CEO of WinGD for the past five years has been an incredible privilege and a journey filled with remarkable achievements. Throughout this time, I have had the pleasure of working alongside our exceptional colleagues, customers, partners and shareholders. However, I believe it is the right time for me and for WinGD to make this transition and to contribute my knowledge and experience in a different capacity elsewhere.”