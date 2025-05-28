WinGD Engines Selected for X-Press Feeders Vessels

WinGD has won an order for two X-S short-stroke engines for container vessels to be built for X-Press Feeders at HD Hyundai Mipo.

The 2,800 TEU vessels will each be powered by a six-cylinder, 62-bore model from WinGD’s new ultra-efficient medium-bore X-S series.

The X-S series has been designed to deliver compact power for vessels with small propellers or low main deck heights, and X-Press Feeders selected the engines based on lower fuel consumption compared to other medium-bore engine designs.

The X-S series succeeds the RT-flex50 and RT-flex58 engines and is available in 52- and 62-bore sizes for a range of fuel options including; diesel and dual-fuel LNG, methanol and ammonia. The combination of a small footprint and fuel efficiency of around 4% lower than other equivalent sized engines (depending on operating profile), make the new short-stroke engine platform well-suited for vessels requiring a compact, medium-bore solution.

The X-S series has been designed specifically with low production costs in mind. The cylinder block design is intended to reduce machining time, for example, while a smaller fuel supply unit, gland box, gear train and guide shoe all contribute to both lower manufacturing cost and reduced weight. The engine is around 15% shorter than long-stroke equivalents, enabling more efficient vessel layouts, and a similar reduction in piston dismantling height, simplifies maintenance in tight spaces.

The two 6X62-S2.0 engines, which will be coupled with high-pressure selective catalytic reduction units to meet NOx emissions limits, will be delivered to the shipyard in late 2026.



