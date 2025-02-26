WinGD Getting Ready to Deliver ‘Biggest’ Methanol-Fueled Engine Built to Date

Swiss marine power company WinGD’s first methanol-fueled engine is to be delivered to shipyard after passing factory and type approval tests, ahead of installation in 16,000 TEU container ship.

The ten-cylinder, 92 bore X-DF-M engine is said to be the biggest methanol-fueled engine built to date.

There are 56 X-DF-M engines on order across bore sizes ranging from 52 to 92, in similar cylinder configurations and engine rating fields as diesel-fueled X-Engines.

The addition of methanol capability to WinGD’s engine line-up further extends the decarbonization options available to deep-sea ship operators, which include the long-established X-DF LNG-fueled engine platform and a new ammonia-fueled X-DF-A platform.

“Production of sustainable, renewable fuels of all types continues to advance, but long-term availability and cost remain uncertain. Ship operators can place their trust in WinGD to deliver reliable, efficient engine designs that enable decarbonization across all candidate fuels. As interest in methanol and regulatory clarity increases, we anticipate the X-DF-M platform will become a key contributor to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping,” said Dominik Schneiter, WinGD CEO.

The milestone was marked by a delivery ceremony held at engine builder CMD in Shanghai, attended by senior executives from WinGD, CMD and China State Shipbuilding Corporation as well as local government officials and global customers and partners.

Eight classification societies were also present for a signing of the X-DF-M type approval certification, which assures that the engine can be built to WinGD’s design by all engine builders.

As previously reported, the first X-DF-M engine will be installed on the fourth vessel of a new series. The previous three engines were fitted with 10X92-B engines which will be converted to 10X92DF-M engines once the first, newbuild methanol engine is commissioned.

Dual-fuel methanol conversion packages will be available for all WinGD single-fuel and dual-fuel engines.