WinGD, Hanwha Develop Variable Compression Ratio Engine for LNG Carrier

Swiss marine power company WinGD and marine engine manufacturer Hanwha Engine have produced the world's first X72DF-2.2 VCR engine equipped with Variable Compression Ratio technology.

This low-emission engine technology, developed by WinGD for ships using both LNG and diesel fuel, maximizes fuel efficiency and reduces methane slip which means vessels can operate more cleanly and cost-effectively, ensuring compliance with stricter emissions regulations.

The two companies held a ceremony at Hanwha’s headquarters in Changwon to commemorate the first factory acceptance test of the 5X72DF-2.2 engine with the VCR technology, which will be installed on an LNG carrier being built by Samsung Heavy Industries.

Over 160 orders have already been placed for VCR technology engines, shared Peter Krähenbühl, Vice President Product Centre at WinGD.

This was confirmed by Hanwha Engine’s CEO Moonghee Yu, whose company has secured orders for 70 VCR-applied engines worth USD$500 million.