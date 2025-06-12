WinGD Inks Deal to Supply Ammonia Engines for Trafigura Vessels

WinGD is to deliver X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engine designs for four newbuild medium gas carriers (MGC) to be built by HD Hyundai Mipo for Trafigura. The 45,000-cu.m. vessels will each be powered by a six-cylinder, 52-bore 6X52DF-A engine with high-pressure selective catalytic reduction.

WinGD VP Market Development Benny Hilström said: “Trafigura selected our technology based on our demonstration of X-DF-A’s development and strong performance indicators to date. With the first X-DF-A engine deliveries due in mid-2025, we will already have gathered significant construction and commissioning experience by the time these engines are delivered.”

As reported recently, WinGD has already confirmed key combustion and performance characteristics for the X-DF-A on a test engine, with full-load running achieved with 5% pilot fuel consumption. Thermal efficiency is the same as for diesel engines, with significantly lower NOx, ammonia emissions at less than 10 parts per million (ppm) and N2O emissions less than 3 ppm.

The engines for the new MGCs are scheduled to be delivered from early 2027 to early 2028.



