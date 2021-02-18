WinGD Rolls Out Four New Versions of its X72DF Maritime Powerplant

WinGD updated its X72DF dual-fuel engine platform with four new versions, new versions aimed to provide ship design flexibility while helping to reduce installed power and emissions.

Popular on LNG carriers, the X72DF is also applicable on Suezmax tankers, Panamax and sub-Panamax containerships and Capesize bulk carriers, too.

“Our most successful engine model is now available in four configurations,” said WinGD Global Sales Director Volkmar Galke. “These options reflect the varied demands on shipowners to design vessels more efficiently, reduce installed power and cut emissions dramatically. Whatever route shipowners choose to meet these demands, there is now an X72DF that will work for them.”

Alongside baseline design improvements to the platform, an option is now available to optimize lower power output in five and six-cylinder configurations. These new versions are also available with enhanced methane slip reducing X-DF2.0 technology.

The base version, X72DF-1.1, incorporates the company’s new engine control architecture, WinGD Integrated Control Electronics (WiCE). Several design improvements focused on enhancing reliability, while simplifying production and installation were made along with the addition of a modular scaveng-ing concept to improve control over combustion and emissions.

For five and six-cylinder engines, further optimization is available to improve efficiency at lower power outputs. The X72DF-1.2 features a selected power/speed range with a lower specific fuel consumption.

The option of reduced power rating and limited cylinder configuration enables a more compact design, with a shorter thrust section, an optimized gear drive and a smaller fuel supply unit contributing to re-duced engine length. This equates to greater flexibility in the engine room and versatility potential for the ship design.

The new versions are both available as X-DF2.0 upgrades featuring iCER (intelligent control by exhaust recycling) technology. Released in June last year, iCER reduces methane emissions by up to 50% compared with X-DF1.0 engines. The X72DF-2.1 and 2.2 have been specifically tailored for all LNG fueled vessels.

All four versions are available for order now. The first delivery is scheduled for April 2022, with delivery of the first iCER-equipped version targeted in the third quarter of that year.