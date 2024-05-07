WinGD to Supply Engines for AET’s Ammonia-Fueled Aframax Tankers

Swiss marine power company WinGD has secured an order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fueled engines for what will be the world’s first ammonia dual-fuel Aframax tankers.

Two vessels ordered by Singapore based ship owner and operator AET, a petroleum arm of Malaysia’s MISC Group, will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry with six-cylinder X62DF-A engines, the newest addition to WinGD’s clean-fuel engine portfolio.

AET recently entered into time charter party (TCP) contract with Petronas' PETCO Trading Labuan Company (PTLCL) for the two vessels.

The order builds on previous cooperation between WinGD and AET to enable clean-energy ship operations.

In July 2023 the companies signed an agreement to collaborate on technology development and training for crew in partnership with ALAM, operated and managed by MISC’s Malaysian Maritime Academy, to prepare for ammonia-fueled vessels entering service.

Separately, WinGD has continued to develop the safety credentials for ammonia-engines, securing approvals in principle (AiPs) from four classification societies including Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, China Classification Society and ClassNK.

“First adopters of ammonia fuel are signaling confidence in the viability of both the fuel and the technology to use it. We have been working closely with AET since last year to bring this order to reality. This order, backed by our string of AiPs for our safety concepts and fuel supply system design shows that WinGD is leading the way in bringing carbon-free ammonia power to the deep-sea fleet,” said Volkmar Galke, WinGD Director of Sales.

WinGD has already secured orders for X52DF‑A engines for ammonia carriers as well as X72DF-A engines for bulk carriers.

The 52 and 72-bore variants will be delivered in 2025 followed by the 62 bore and other engine sizes from 2026 according to market needs, accommodating a wide range of vessel types from small tankers and car carriers to very large tankers.

The engines operate according to the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, with the same cylinder configurations and rating fields as WinGD’s well-established diesel-fuelled X-Engine range.