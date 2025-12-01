WinGD Unveils High-Pressure Dual-Fuel LNG Engine

Swiss marine power company WinGD has introduced its first high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engine, the X-DF-HP, developed specifically for the demanding operating profiles of ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs).

Unveiled at Marintec China 2025, the new engine arrives at a pivotal moment for shipowners navigating the energy transition, with the IMO’s Net Zero Framework currently paused and the prospect of regional regulation becoming increasingly fragmented. As a result, interest in LNG-fueled tonnage continues to accelerate.

Available in X82 and X92 bore sizes, the X-DF-HP is tailored to the scale, speed and load requirements of the ULCV sector, with first deliveries planned for 2028. Based on comparisons between the efficiency of WinGD’s established diesel engines and similar dual-fuel designs, the high-pressure dual-fuel concept is anticipated to deliver improved efficiency.

Available with the same auxiliary system requirements—such as fuel supply pressure—as other recognized engine concepts, it supports straightforward installation for shipyards and provides a practical, future-ready option for vessel owners. Achieving Tier III compliance in both gas and diesel modes using only a standard SCR, X-DF-HP offers operators a powerful, space-efficient and future-ready choice for the most demanding ultra-large container vessels.

The X-DF-HP builds on more than a century of high-pressure Diesel cycle expertise and dual-fuel innovation at WinGD. It joins the company’s high-pressure, multi-fuel portfolio, which includes the methanol/ethanol-capable X-DF-M/E and ammonia-fueled X-DF-A engines. This provides operators with a fully fuel-flexible platform, with established engines such as the X92-B now able to be retrofitted for high-pressure LNG, methanol, ethanol, or ammonia as fuel pathways evolve.

With LNG providing FuelEU Maritime compliance well into the next decade, and uncertainty remaining around future IMO requirements, LNG continues to offer a cost-competitive, low-risk route to fleet decarbonization. WinGD’s X-DF (low pressure) and X-DF-HP engines are fully compatible with renewable methane blends, enabling operators to progress towards lower-carbon operations without extensive mechanical modifications or the high retrofitting costs typically associated with emerging fuels.