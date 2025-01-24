WinGD’s New Ammonia-Fueled Engine Passes Initial Trials

Swiss marine power company WinGD has conducted early testing of its new X-DF-A ammonia-fueled engine design, proving that the key parameters are in line with expectations.

A 52-bore single-cylinder version of the X-DF-A engine is running at the company’s Engine Research and Innovation Centre (ERIC) in Winterthur, with final validation to be completed in time for the first engine deliveries in June 2025.

Single-cylinder testing will allow rapid validation of the ammonia combustion system under engine conditions, as well as optimization of emissions and performance.

It follows earlier combustion tests and validation of critical systems on dedicated test rigs and multiple class approvals of the safety concept.

In the coming months, a multi-cylinder engine test at WinGD’s Global Research Centre in Shanghai will validate the full-scale engine, turbocharger configuration and control system before the engine enters production.

“The single-cylinder X-DF-A concept is running well, with combustion efficiency, emissions and pilot consumption within our range of expectations. This milestone is a testament to our uniquely rigorous approach to innovation and the fantastic work of our development team and partners,” said Sebastian Hensel, WinGD Vice President Research & Development.

The engine safety concept will also be verified on the test engines. WinGD has secured approvals in principle for the concept from several class societies and collaborated with fuel technology providers to develop a tailor-made fuel system. It is now working closely with shipyards and early customers to translate safe design into safe installation and operation.

WinGD has already booked nearly 30 orders for X-DF-A engines in the bulk carrier, containership, tanker and LPG/ammonia carrier segments. The first engines will be built for four LPG/ammonia carriers owned by Exmar LPG and ten bulk carriers operated by CMB.Tech.