WMU Launches Seafarer Abandonment Research Project

In response to the increase in reported cases of seafarer abandonment, the World Maritime University (WMU) has launched a large-scale research initiative titled Seafarer Abandonment: A focused investigation into regulatory implementation.

Funded by The TK Foundation, The ITF Seafarers’ Trust, and The Seafarers’ Charity, the research will examine how existing international protections, particularly those under the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), are implemented across flag, port, and labour-supplying States

“Maritime systems of governance are failing seafarers,” said Katie Higginbottom, Head of the ITF Seafarers’ Trust. “We need to unpack the weaknesses in regulatory enforcement and face up to the intolerable human cost to seafarers and their families. We hope that this collaborative research project will give us the data and analysis to effectively confront this shameful aspect of the maritime industry.”

In 2024, reported seafarer abandonment incidents totaled 312, involving more than 3,100 seafarers. The number of affected seafarers increased by approximately 87% compared with 2023, while the number of abandonment cases/vessels increased by about 136%, exceeding all previous single-year records (ITF and IMO sources). Rather than improving, the situation has continued to deteriorate. The latest reporting from the joint IMO/ILO database shows a further 31% increase in 2025, with a total number of 410 new cases, affecting more than 6,000 seafarers by the end of the year.

While greater awareness and stronger reporting mechanisms may partly explain the rise, the scale and persistence of these cases point to deeper, ongoing shortcomings in the practical application of existing international protections, as well as significant negative impacts on both the workforce and the wider industry.

The research will also explore the actual experiences of abandoned seafarers and their families, assessing the socioeconomic, psychological, and health impacts of abandonment.

Drawing on data analysis and direct engagement with affected seafarers and support organizations, the study aims to generate evidence-based recommendations to strengthen regulatory practices and enhance the welfare and rights of seafarers worldwide.

WMU will collaborate on the project with Dalian Maritime University (China), Indian Maritime University (India), the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (Philippines), and Politeknik Pelayaran Banten (Indonesia). Working collaboratively with these academic institutions will significantly expand the pool of data points, particularly through contributions from national stakeholders in the top labour-supplying countries, while deepening understanding of the specific challenges faced by nationalities most affected by abandonment.