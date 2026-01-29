WMU Report Highlights Growing Strain on Seafarers' Work, Health and Retention

The World Maritime University (WMU) has published a new report, In Search of a Sea-Life Balance in an Adverse Environment, shedding light on the realities of seafarers’ work, health and career intentions in today’s shipping industry. Commissioned by the Officers’ Union of International Seamen (OUIS), the study draws on responses from 4,372 seafarers representing 99 nationalities, making it one of the most comprehensive recent surveys of life and work at sea.

The findings point to persistently long working hours, limited opportunities for rest and shore leave, and high levels of work-related stress. Around one third of respondents were assessed as experiencing severe or potentially dangerous stress levels, while mental well-being scores indicate that a significant proportion of seafarers may be at risk of mental health problems. U.S. seafarers, a specific focus of the study, reported particularly heavy workloads, extended work hours, and administrative and inspection pressure despite shorter contract lengths.

The report also raises concerns about the future sustainability of the maritime workforce. Nearly half of all respondents indicated an intention to leave seafaring within the next five years, with poor mental health and dissatisfaction with working conditions emerging as key drivers. According to the authors, these trends pose serious risks to safety, operational resilience and long-term recruitment and retention across the global shipping industry.

Conducted by researchers at WMU with both academic and seafaring backgrounds, the study calls for urgent, coordinated action by regulators, shipowners and other stakeholders to reduce excessive workloads, address administrative burdens and place seafarers’ health and well-being at the centre of maritime policy and practice.

To access the full report, visit https://commons.wmu.se/lib_reports/93/.