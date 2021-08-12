Wood-chip Carrier Runs Aground Off Japan. Hull Splits in Two, Oil Spills into Ocean

Crimson Polaris / Credit: Japanese Coast GuardPanama-flagged Crimson Polaris wood-chip carrier ran aground off Hachinohe in Aomori prefecture at around 7:35 am (JST) on August 11, after being swept away by a strong wind while anchored, NYK, the charterer of the vessel, said.

The hull of the 199-meter vessel then split in two at 4:15 am on August 12, and oil from the vessel has spilled into the ocean. The amount is currently under investigation, NYK said.

The split hull is about 4 kilometers offshore, and the on-site response is being carried out by Japan Coast Guard patrol boats, tugboats, etc, NYK added.

"NYK has organized a crisis management center led by NYK president Hitoshi Nagasawa to rapidly address the situation. The company is cooperating with related parties based on advice from the Japan Coast Guard. Company personnel have been sent to the site, and necessary support will be provided to the shipowner and ship-management company. We hope the situation will be bought to a safe and timely conclusion," NKY said.

The 2008-built vessel is owned by MI-DAS Line S.A. and managed by Misuga Kaiun and is on charter to NYK.

At the time of the grounding, and before the vessel split apart, there were 21 people aboard the vessel. All crew members have been evacuated from the ship and have been confirmed to be safe.





Credit: Japanese Coast Guard