Emilsen Fisk Buys a Workboat from Tuco Marine

Danish shipbuilder Tuco Marine rounded out 2017 with the sale of another ProZero boat for the Norwegian fish farming sector. Emilsen Fisk in Rørvik has ordered a ProZero boat tailored to breeders' specific requirements.

The 11-meter ProZero workboat, purchased through Tuco subsidiary ProZero Norge AS, will be used for passenger transport at the Emilsen Fisk AS breeding plant off Rørvik.

Tuco noted that the vessel’s deep-V bottom secures a comfortable ride and exceptional seakeeping capabilities – all-important qualities if the crew is to arrive rested and ready at the facility.

“Seakeeping capability, efficiency and comfort are some of the most sought-after parameters for modern, fast workboats," said Jonas Pedersen from Tuco Marine. "Consequently, we focus strongly on these qualities in our ProZero range of fast boats for professional users – even though it counteracts to a certain extent our stated ambition of offering boats that save as much fuel as possible. A deep V-bottom simply requires more power than a flat, but what we gain is the safe and comfortable ride that our customers seek. Instead, we obtain fuel savings through innovative solutions and weight savings."

The vessel is made from composite materials and is equipped with aluminum railing. Smart material selection contributes to the desired weight reductions and ensures low maintenance and superior strength, the builder said. Thanks to its low weight and an inboard Volvo Penta diesel engine, the vessel can achieve speeds of more than 30 knots.

The boat is equipped with diesel heating, dual VHF, radar, 12" touch multi-screen, AIS, shore power supply, Navtex equipment, air-suspended driver's seat and toilet with access from the aft deck.

The contract was signed at Emilsen Fisk AS's office in Lauvøya, Rørvik, Norway by company owner Roy Emilsen and Director of ProZero Norge AS, Kjetil Nygaard, together with Jonas Pedersen from Tuco Marine in Denmark