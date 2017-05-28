IMO Workshops on Fouling

Biofouling – the build-up of aquatic organisms on a ship’s underwater hull and structures – was again on the agenda at the latest in a series of International Maritime Organization (IMO) workshops.

The regional workshop in Accra, Ghana (24-26 May) was attended by participants from nine countries (Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sao Tome & Principe and Sierra Leone).

Participants gained a greater understanding of the requirements and implications of ratifying, implementing and enforcing the anti-fouling systems (AFS) convention and implementing biofouling guidelines.

The AFS convention regulates anti-fouling systems in order to prevent adverse impacts from the use of anti-fouling systems and the biocides they may contain.

The biofouling guidelines focus on how biofouling should be controlled and managed to reduce the transfer of invasive aquatic species. The workshop was funded by IMO’s Technical Cooperation Fund and led by IMO’s Theofanis Karayannis.