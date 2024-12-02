World’s First CO2 Carrier Delivered

The Northern Lights JV has taken delivery of the Northern Pioneer, the first in a fleet of four CO2 transport ships, from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC).

The Northern Pioneer is the first of its kind, custom designed to transport liquefied CO2 from capture sites in Europe to the Northern Lights receiving terminal.

Northern Lights is the first company to offer commercial CO2 transport and storage as a service. The CO2 receiving facility in Øygarden, Norway, was completed in September.

Northern Lights is a Joint Venture between Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell. The partnership began in 2017, and construction of the facilities began in 2021 after the owners finalized their investment decision and the historic approval vote for the Longship project in the Norwegian parliament.

Northern Pioneer's sister ship, Northern Pathfinder, is currently under construction at DSIC, and two more vessels will follow.

The new ship will be registered in Norway and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE).

Northern Pioneer:

Cargo size: 7,500 m3

Length: 130m

Width: 21m

Cargo transport conditions: maximum 19 bar(g) pressure and minimum -35°C temperature

Primary fuel: LNG

Low-carbon technologies: Wind-assisted rotor sail, shaft generator and air lubrication



