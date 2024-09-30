World's First Continual Cruise Set for Launch After Repair Delay

Cruise passengers are to set sail from Belfast on Monday on a three-and-a-half-year world voyage after being stranded in the city for months as the ship underwent unexpected repair works. Some plan to make it their forever home.

Passengers of the Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey, described as the world's first continual cruise, can either buy their cabins for the entire operational life of the ship or rent them to travel segments of the journey.

The ship, with capacity for 650 passengers, was originally due to depart from the Northern Irish capital in May but was held up for repairs due to issues with its rudders and gearbox.

After a series of sea trials, the Odyssey announced on social media on Friday that it had received approval from Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Public Health and was looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard.

"It has just been dragging on (for a) long time," said John Frim, from Canada, who together with his wife Monica opted for the cruise to mark their 50th wedding anniversary. "(But) we've never lost faith in the concept."

Monica added: "We're not happy about the delay... but when you think in a period of three-and-a-half years, what's four months?"

The cruise company paid the guests' accommodation costs in Belfast and elsewhere in Europe as compensation for the unexpected delay.

Voyage to all seven continents

The inaugural voyage will last 1,301 days, visiting all seven continents and stopping at 425 ports, ranging from Rio de Janeiro to Singapore. The ship is equipped with restaurants, a pool, spa, business centre and medical facilities.

Even though passengers have been stuck in Belfast awaiting to board, they have tried to enjoy their time in the city.

"I will always have a fond place in my heart for Belfast," said retired American wealth manager Holly Hennessy. "Meeting so many different kind people, living in an urban environment, being carless, and being away from American politics has been wonderful."

Some of the passengers hope to stay on the cruise for the rest of their lives, such as Melody and John Hennessee, also from the United States, who told the BBC that the ship would now be their home.

Others fell in love as they waited for the repair works to be completed. Canadian Gian Perroni and American Angela Harsanyi met at the Belfast hotel where some of the passengers stayed, and announced their engagement last week.

"It probably couldn't get any better than that, right?" Harsanyi told Sky News. "We're getting married between the Panama Canal and Costa Rica."





