World’s Largest Battery-Electric Ship Launched

Incat Hull 096 – the world’s largest battery-electric ship – has been officially launched in Tasmania, Australia.

Built for South American ferry operator Buquebus, the 130-meter ferry will enter enters service between Buenos Aires and Uruguay, operating entirely on battery-electric power, carrying up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles across the River Plate.

The ship is the ninth Incat-built vessel for Buquebus.

The ship is equipped with over 250 tonnes of batteries and an Energy Storage System (ESS) boasting more than 40 megawatt-hours of installed capacity. The ESS, which is four times larger than any previous maritime installation in the world, is connected to eight electric driven waterjets supplied by Wärtsilä.

Work will now continue completing the vessel’s interior, which includes a 2,300 square meter duty-free retail deck – the largest shopping space on any ferry in the world. Final fit-out, battery installation, and energy system integration will take place ahead of sea trials later this year on the River Derwent.



