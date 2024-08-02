Marine Link
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

World’s Largest Car Carrier Höegh Aurora Set for Maiden Voyage

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 2, 2024

Höegh Autoliners' Höegh Aurora (Photo: Höegh Autoliners)

Höegh Autoliners' Höegh Aurora (Photo: Höegh Autoliners)

Höegh Autoliners' Höegh Aurora, the world's largest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel, will soon embark on its maiden voyage and commence commercial operations following delivery at a naming ceremony next week.

The newbuild is the first of of 12 Aurora Class vessels being built by China Merchants Heavy Industry, in China. Featuring 14 decks—including five liftable decks—the ship can carry up to 9,100 CEU. With enhanced decks and ramps, the vessel is designed to carry electric vehicles on all decks, and will be very flexible for most cargo.

Designed by Deltamarin, the Aurora class vessels are described as the world’s most environmentally friendly PCTCs. The ships will be powered multi-fuel engines from MAN Energy Solutions that can run on marine gas oil (MGO) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). They also have DNV’s ammonia ready and methanol ready notations, meaning they are prepared to run on zero carbon fuels such as ammonia or methanol once these become more widely available.

Höegh Autoliners estimates that the Aurora class will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 10,000 MT of CO2 in one year (tank-to-wake) and around 6,200 MT CO2eq (well-to-wake).

Höegh Autoliners expects delivery of two Aurora vessels every six months starting from the second half of this year.

Following the 12 Aurora Class vessels currently on order, Höegh Autoliners has an option to build another four vessels (vessels 13-16), as well as slot reservations for additional four vessels (vessels 17-20).

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers
The July 2024 eMag edition of Maritime Reporter again focuses on the fleet and future of the U.S. Navy, from crewed surface fleet to submarines to uncrewed autonomous systems.
Read the Magazine

Getting Bang for Your Tech Buck

The Navy’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Force

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week