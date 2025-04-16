World’s Largest LCO2 Carrier Launched

HD Hyundai Mipo has launched a 22,000cbm liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier under construction for Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

The 160-meter vessel is currently the world’s largest LCO2 carrier. The vessels bi-lobe storage tanks maintain the CO2 at five times atmospheric pressure and -55 degrees Celcius. It is also capable of carrying LPG and ammonia.

The vessel is being built to Ice Class 1C standard and is expected to be delivered later this year.

Capital Clean Energy Carrier’s in-the-water fleet includes 16 vessels, including 12 LNG carriers. The company's under construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG carriers, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.