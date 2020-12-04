Wärtsilä Delivers LNG Training Solutions for Anglo-Eastern

Anglo-Eastern has partnered with technology group Wärtsilä to further enhance its simulator training for crew, with the delivery and installation of state-of-the-art, customized LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the ship management group’s largest maritime training center in Mumbai this October.

Developed by Wärtsilä Voyage, this is a new product for the marine market, reflecting the increasing adoption by fleet owners of LNG fuel and the consequential need to ensure that crews are sufficiently trained in operating LNG-fueled vessels.

The simulator solution is based on Wärtsilä Voyage’s well-proven gas valve unit and LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system technologies, and includes all auxiliary systems needed in connection with the LNG fuel supply. The system was tailored to meet the specific requirements of Anglo-Eastern and complies with the international Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for training seafarers on gas-fuelled ships, in line with the standards demanded by the IGF Code.

“Having worked with Wärtsilä Voyage for some 25 years, we know and trust their technology completely. We were the first private ship management company to install Wärtsilä’s ship handling simulators, and we are again pioneering comprehensive simulation training in LNG bunkering and cargo handling operations. We consider this to be an extremely important step in ensuring the safe and efficient running of our LNG-fuelled vessels,” said Capt. Pradeep Chawla, Managing Director of QHSE and Training, Anglo-Eastern.

“Crew training has to keep pace with the marine industry’s transition to new and cleaner fuels. LNG is already well established as a marine fuel, so our development of this simulation solution meets the industry’s need in a timely fashion. It covers the entire LNG fuel system, from bunkering to operating LNG dual-fuel engines, and prepares ship crews to handle all related systems safely and correctly,” added Ashok Sharma, Sales, Wärtsilä Voyage Hong Kong.

The entire Wärtsilä scope includes a full mission liquid cargo handling simulator that replicates a real ship system, an LNG bunkering and fuel gas supply simulator, and a full mission engine room simulator.

Over the years, Anglo-Eastern has partnered with Wärtsilä Voyage on a broad range of equipment and solution installations, including more than 100 Wärtsilä Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) installed on board ships. More recently, the two companies made commercial history with the largest-ever maritime software deal for Wärtsilä Voyage’s Fleet Operation Solution (FOS) across Anglo-Eastern’s fleet of more than 600 managed vessels.

On the simulator front, Anglo-Eastern’s post-sea training centers in Mumbai and Odessa have been running various Wärtsilä Voyage simulator solutions for a number of years. The Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Centre (AEMTC) in Mumbai is already installed with Wärtsilä Voyage’s ECDIS, ship handling and bridge simulators, while AEMTC Ukraine is equipped with both the ship handling and engine simulators.