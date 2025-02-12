Wärtsilä, Elomatic Ink Transverse Thruster Pact

Wärtsilä and Elomatic signed a licensing and cooperation agreement covering the intellectual property rights, technology, and use of trademark of Elomatic’s Elogrid thruster solution.

Elogrid is a transverse thruster grid technology, which is designed to reduce vessels’ fuel consumption while also enhancing thrusters’ performance.

This technology improves both the water flow along the hull lines once a vessel is sailing as well as the water flow into the tunnel when the thrusters are in use, unleashing full thruster capacity more efficiently, with minimized noise and vibration.

Under the terms of this agreement Wärtsilä will have the rights to sell, manufacture, install, and maintain the licensed technology within the sales areas agreed in the agreement.

The licensing and cooperation agreement will be in effect for 12 years with intermediate check points.

During this time, the solution will be offered to Wärtsilä’s customers as ‘ELOGRID by Wärtsilä’.

The Elogrid technology is suitable for most vessel types fitted with transverse thrusters. However, most benefits are gained by vessels with relatively large thrusters, and which sail at moderate or higher speeds.

In addition to enhanced thruster performance, some vessels, such as cruise ships and ferries, benefit from increased passenger and crew comfort thanks to the reduced noise and vibration levels made possible by Elogrid.