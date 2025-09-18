Wärtsilä to Ensure Smooth Sailing of CLSICO’s LNG Carriers

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a 15-year Lifecycle Agreement covering three LNG carriers for China LNG Shipping (International) (CLSICO).

The agreement is designed to ensure operational reliability, enable flexibility in maintenance scheduling and optimize the ‘time between overhauls’ (TBO) for each of the vessels.

The three vessels that will be covered by the agreement are the Al TUWAR, Al MAS’HABIYYAH, and FAT'H AL KHAIR.

They are approximately 300 meters in length and have a capacity of 174,000 m3. All operate with two 8-cylinder and two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines.

This new agreement follows the successful Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement signed in 2023 with CLSICO covering the DAPENG PRINCESS, which is the world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier.

“With the LNG ship transportation industry chain entering a period of rapid development, we are committed to operating our LNG ships safely, reliably and efficiently. Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Agreements play an important role here, ensuring we continue to optimise the operations and maintenance of our vessels more effectively,” said Andrew Johnston, General Manager, CLSICO.