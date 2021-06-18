Wärtsilä Inks Services Deal with Nakilat

Wärtsilä said it has signed support agreements for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers owned by Qatar-based shipping company Nakilat.

Wärtsilä is the supplier of the LNG reliquefaction systems onboard all of the QFlex vessels covered by the agreements, which were signed in April and are valid for five years.

Under the contract terms, Wärtsilä will provide 24/7 technical remote support for the vessels’ onboard Gas Process Plants.

Nakilat has direct access to Wärtsilä’s dedicated team of LNG technical experts for specialized technical advice and remote troubleshooting. Furthermore, following each cargo loading, selected operational data from the running reliquefaction systems is analyzed by Wärtsilä’s LNG technical experts to ensure the operability and readiness of the system.

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. Its LNG shipping fleet is the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers.