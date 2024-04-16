Wärtsilä Launches New High-Performance Thruster and Propulsion Control Solution

Wärtsilä has introduced a new high-performance thruster and propulsion control solution, which is said to raise the level of offshore dynamic positioning for greater efficiency and operational performance of vessels.

The company’s new high-performance thruster and propulsion control solution package utilizes a combination of Wärtsilä’s WST-E embedded electric steerable thruster and WST-R retractable thrusters, together with an updated remote propulsion control system featuring an enhanced user interface ProTouch, to bring greater accuracy and reliability to dynamic positioning (DP) operations.

The solution’s retractable thrusters feature an 8-degree tilted propeller shaft, which can also be offered as an option for the main steerable thruster, depending on vessel layout.

According to the Wärtsilä, this significantly reduces losses in the interaction between the thrusters and hull, and between thrusters, thus delivering the highest effective thrust.

The effective thrust is increased by up to 15 to 20% compared to non-tilted thrusters, meaning less installed power is needed for the same DP capability.

This makes the unit more efficient, thereby reducing emissions and fuel consumption. In addition, as a rapid thrust response is of utmost importance for these types of vessels, the main thrusters are prepared to deliver faster steering speed and power ramping to ensure a quick response, should the DP capability require it.

“For offshore vessel operators, safe and reliable station keeping is essential. With this optimised thruster and control solution, Wärtsilä offers a DP capability solution that meets all required standards with a marked improvement in efficiency. This saves time, reduces costs, and enables an important contribution to decarbonizing vessel operations,” said Lauri Tiainen, Director of Thrusters & Propulsion Control Systems at Wärtsilä Marine.