Wärtsilä LNG Fuel Gas Supply Systems Chosen for CMA CGM Newbuildings

Wärtsilä will supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply (FGSS) systems for four new 23,000 TEU container ships being built for CMA CGM at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China.

This latest order, which was booked as order intake by Wärtsilä in Q2, 2023, represents a continuation of Wärtsilä’s supply of fuel gas supply systems to CMA CGM vessels. During the past six years, Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply 30 of the company’s newbuild vessels with FGSS systems.

Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply includes the system engineering, a dedicated material package, the boil-off gas compressor skid delivery, as well as the supervision, commissioning, and testing of the FGS systems.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2024. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Q4 2025, and the remaining two vessels during the second half of 2026.



