Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again

Technology group Wärtsilä has been included as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive time.

The company was assessed based on its 2023 performance and was ranked within the top four per cent of its peers in the IEQ Machinery and Electrical Equipment sector with a total score of 62/100. The results were announced on 13 December 2024.

“Receiving this recognition for the ninth time in a row underlines our holistic approach and long-term commitment to sustainability as a company.

Shaping the decarbonisation of the marine and energy industries through innovation in technology and services is at the heart of our strategy. We are especially happy to see that we performed well in the fields of climate strategy and information security, cybersecurity & system availability,” says Marko Vainikka, Vice President, Public Affairs & Sustainability at Wärtsilä.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones indices are based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest companies listed on the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index. Companies are evaluated based on their economic, environmental and social criteria.

Wärtsilä is also included in many other sustainability indices, such as the FTSE4Good Index Series, Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility Index, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, S&P Europe 350 ESG Index, ECPI ESG Indices, OMX GES Sustainability Finland Index and STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index.