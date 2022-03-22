Wärtsilä Propulsion Solutions Chosen for New Faroe Island Trawler

Wärtsilä said it booked an order in February to provide a range of propulsion solutions for the Finnur Fridi, a new pelagic fishing trawler under construction at the Karstensen shipyard in Denmark. The vessel is being built for Faroe Island based Krossbrekka P/F, a member of the Vardin group.

The 88-meter-long trawler will operate with a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel engine. The engine will be fitted with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) unit for emissions abatement.

Wärtsilä will also supply a two-speed gearbox, the shaft generator, a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) and a shaftline solution. Wärtsilä’s ProTouch propulsion control system will provide a comprehensive system of control devices. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2023.

Bogi Jacobsen, CEO of Vardin Group, said, “We have Wärtsilä solutions in our existing fleet of vessels, so we are very familiar with the reliability and high performance that they offer. We are very satisfied, therefore, that for this high-quality ship design, we have selected the best available propulsion equipment.”

Johan Hansten, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power, said, “Wärtsilä has worked closely with both the ship owner and the Karstensen yard earlier, and we are delighted to continue these relationships for this project. The Faroe Island fishing fleet typically operates in harsh sea and weather conditions, so operational reliability is a key issue, which is why the choice of Wärtsilä propulsion equipment is particularly significant.”