Wärtsilä to Provide Electric Propulsion Solution for Third Molslinjen Ferry

Wärtsilä will supply a fully integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for a new high-speed catamaran ferry being built for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen. This is the third in a series of battery-electric vessels being built at the Incat shipyard in Tasmania. Wärtsilä solutions will drive all three ships.

Wärtsilä’s scope of supply includes the integrated electric propulsion system, the DC power conversion system, its energy management and automation systems, eight electric propulsion motors and waterjets, as well as the Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control system for smooth and efficient sailing..

The three ferries will each measure 129 meters in length and 30.5 meters in width, accommodating up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars. These new vessels will serve the Kattegat route and are expected to join the fleet in Denmark during 2027 and 2028.

The electric driven waterjet configuration features low weight, shallow draft operation, low maintenance and easy access, safety and reliability. Maneuverability is good, thanks to the integrated steering and reversing with quick response times. The waterjets have been designed for the highest overall propulsion efficiency. As the power is divided over more jets, the power density is lower, which delivers higher efficiency. The Wärtsilä equipment for this third vessel is scheduled for delivery to the yard in 2027.